Global Charitable Giving Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Charitable Giving market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Charitable Giving market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Charitable Giving market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Cash Donations accounting for % of the Charitable Giving global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Religion was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Charitable Giving Scope and Market Size

Charitable Giving market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Charitable Giving market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Charitable Giving market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359275/laboratory-rheometers

Segment by Type

Cash Donations

Non-Cash Donations

Segment by Application

Religion

Health

Education

Environment

Social Welfare

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

United Way Worldwide

Feeding America

Salvation Army

Goodwill Industries International

Lutheran Services

The American Red Cross

Catholic Charities USA

Samaritan’s Purse

JUMP Math

Lifewater Canda

Fresh Start Recovery

Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Against Malaria Foundation

East York Learning Experience

Aunt Leah’s Place

British Heart Foundation

Barnardos

Cancer Research UK

Shelter

Marie Curie Cancer Care

Save The Children

Scope

PDSA

Blue Cross

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Charitable Giving Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Charitable Giving Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Charitable Giving Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Charitable Giving Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Charitable Giving Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Charitable Giving in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Charitable Giving Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Charitable Giving Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Charitable Giving Industry Trends

1.4.2 Charitable Giving Market Drivers

1.4.3 Charitable Giving Market Challenges

1.4.4 Charitable Giving Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Charitable Giving by Type

2.1 Charitable Giving Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cash Donations

2.1.2 Non-Cash Donations

2.2 Global Charitable Giving Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Charitable Giving Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Charitable Giving Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Charitable Giving Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Charitable Giving by Application

3.1 Charitable Giving Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Religion

3.1.2 Health

3.1.3 Education

3.1.4 Environment

3.1.5 Social Welfare

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Charitable Giving Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Charitable Giving Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Charitable Giving Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Charitable Giving Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Charitable Giving Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Charitable Giving Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Charitable Giving Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Charitable Giving Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Charitable Giving Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Charitable Giving Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Charitable Giving in 2021

4.2.3 Global Charitable Giving Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Charitable Giving Headquarters, Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Charitable Giving Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Charitable Giving Companies Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Charitable Giving Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Charitable Giving Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Charitable Giving Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Charitable Giving Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Charitable Giving Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Charitable Giving Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Charitable Giving Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Charitable Giving Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Charitable Giving Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Charitable Giving Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Charitable Giving Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Charitable Giving Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Charitable Giving Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Charitable Giving Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Charitable Giving Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Charitable Giving Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Charitable Giving Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Charitable Giving Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Charitable Giving Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 United Way Worldwide

7.1.1 United Way Worldwide Company Details

7.1.2 United Way Worldwide Business Overview

7.1.3 United Way Worldwide Charitable Giving Introduction

7.1.4 United Way Worldwide Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 United Way Worldwide Recent Development

7.2 Feeding America

7.2.1 Feeding America Company Details

7.2.2 Feeding America Business Overview

7.2.3 Feeding America Charitable Giving Introduction

7.2.4 Feeding America Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Feeding America Recent Development

7.3 Salvation Army

7.3.1 Salvation Army Company Details

7.3.2 Salvation Army Business Overview

7.3.3 Salvation Army Charitable Giving Introduction

7.3.4 Salvation Army Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Salvation Army Recent Development

7.4 Goodwill Industries International

7.4.1 Goodwill Industries International Company Details

7.4.2 Goodwill Industries International Business Overview

7.4.3 Goodwill Industries International Charitable Giving Introduction

7.4.4 Goodwill Industries International Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Goodwill Industries International Recent Development

7.5 Lutheran Services

7.5.1 Lutheran Services Company Details

7.5.2 Lutheran Services Business Overview

7.5.3 Lutheran Services Charitable Giving Introduction

7.5.4 Lutheran Services Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Lutheran Services Recent Development

7.6 The American Red Cross

7.6.1 The American Red Cross Company Details

7.6.2 The American Red Cross Business Overview

7.6.3 The American Red Cross Charitable Giving Introduction

7.6.4 The American Red Cross Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 The American Red Cross Recent Development

7.7 Catholic Charities USA

7.7.1 Catholic Charities USA Company Details

7.7.2 Catholic Charities USA Business Overview

7.7.3 Catholic Charities USA Charitable Giving Introduction

7.7.4 Catholic Charities USA Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Catholic Charities USA Recent Development

7.8 Samaritan’s Purse

7.8.1 Samaritan’s Purse Company Details

7.8.2 Samaritan’s Purse Business Overview

7.8.3 Samaritan’s Purse Charitable Giving Introduction

7.8.4 Samaritan’s Purse Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Samaritan’s Purse Recent Development

7.9 JUMP Math

7.9.1 JUMP Math Company Details

7.9.2 JUMP Math Business Overview

7.9.3 JUMP Math Charitable Giving Introduction

7.9.4 JUMP Math Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 JUMP Math Recent Development

7.10 Lifewater Canda

7.10.1 Lifewater Canda Company Details

7.10.2 Lifewater Canda Business Overview

7.10.3 Lifewater Canda Charitable Giving Introduction

7.10.4 Lifewater Canda Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Lifewater Canda Recent Development

7.11 Fresh Start Recovery

7.11.1 Fresh Start Recovery Company Details

7.11.2 Fresh Start Recovery Business Overview

7.11.3 Fresh Start Recovery Charitable Giving Introduction

7.11.4 Fresh Start Recovery Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Fresh Start Recovery Recent Development

7.12 Canadian Foodgrains Bank

7.12.1 Canadian Foodgrains Bank Company Details

7.12.2 Canadian Foodgrains Bank Business Overview

7.12.3 Canadian Foodgrains Bank Charitable Giving Introduction

7.12.4 Canadian Foodgrains Bank Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Canadian Foodgrains Bank Recent Development

7.13 Against Malaria Foundation

7.13.1 Against Malaria Foundation Company Details

7.13.2 Against Malaria Foundation Business Overview

7.13.3 Against Malaria Foundation Charitable Giving Introduction

7.13.4 Against Malaria Foundation Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Against Malaria Foundation Recent Development

7.14 East York Learning Experience

7.14.1 East York Learning Experience Company Details

7.14.2 East York Learning Experience Business Overview

7.14.3 East York Learning Experience Charitable Giving Introduction

7.14.4 East York Learning Experience Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 East York Learning Experience Recent Development

7.15 Aunt Leah’s Place

7.15.1 Aunt Leah’s Place Company Details

7.15.2 Aunt Leah’s Place Business Overview

7.15.3 Aunt Leah’s Place Charitable Giving Introduction

7.15.4 Aunt Leah’s Place Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Aunt Leah’s Place Recent Development

7.16 British Heart Foundation

7.16.1 British Heart Foundation Company Details

7.16.2 British Heart Foundation Business Overview

7.16.3 British Heart Foundation Charitable Giving Introduction

7.16.4 British Heart Foundation Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 British Heart Foundation Recent Development

7.17 Barnardos

7.17.1 Barnardos Company Details

7.17.2 Barnardos Business Overview

7.17.3 Barnardos Charitable Giving Introduction

7.17.4 Barnardos Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Barnardos Recent Development

7.18 Cancer Research UK

7.18.1 Cancer Research UK Company Details

7.18.2 Cancer Research UK Business Overview

7.18.3 Cancer Research UK Charitable Giving Introduction

7.18.4 Cancer Research UK Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Cancer Research UK Recent Development

7.19 Shelter

7.19.1 Shelter Company Details

7.19.2 Shelter Business Overview

7.19.3 Shelter Charitable Giving Introduction

7.19.4 Shelter Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Shelter Recent Development

7.20 Marie Curie Cancer Care

7.20.1 Marie Curie Cancer Care Company Details

7.20.2 Marie Curie Cancer Care Business Overview

7.20.3 Marie Curie Cancer Care Charitable Giving Introduction

7.20.4 Marie Curie Cancer Care Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Marie Curie Cancer Care Recent Development

7.21 Save The Children

7.21.1 Save The Children Company Details

7.21.2 Save The Children Business Overview

7.21.3 Save The Children Charitable Giving Introduction

7.21.4 Save The Children Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Save The Children Recent Development

7.22 Scope

7.22.1 Scope Company Details

7.22.2 Scope Business Overview

7.22.3 Scope Charitable Giving Introduction

7.22.4 Scope Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Scope Recent Development

7.23 PDSA

7.23.1 PDSA Company Details

7.23.2 PDSA Business Overview

7.23.3 PDSA Charitable Giving Introduction

7.23.4 PDSA Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 PDSA Recent Development

7.24 Blue Cross

7.24.1 Blue Cross Company Details

7.24.2 Blue Cross Business Overview

7.24.3 Blue Cross Charitable Giving Introduction

7.24.4 Blue Cross Revenue in Charitable Giving Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Blue Cross Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358181/charitable-giving

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States