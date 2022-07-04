Data Storage Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Data Storage Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Data Storage Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Data Storage market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Data Storage market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Storage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Data Storage market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Data Storage Market Segment by Type

All-Flash Arrays

Hybrid Storage Arrays

HDD Arrays

Data Storage Market Segment by Application

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Energy and Utility

Retail and e-Commerce

Others

The report on the Data Storage market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

HPE

NetApp

Dell EMC

IBM

Pure Storage

Hitachi

Fujitsu

Huawei

Western Digital

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Data Storage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Data Storage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Storage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Storage with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Data Storage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Data Storage Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Data Storage Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Data Storage Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Data Storage Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Data Storage Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Data Storage Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Data Storage Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Data Storage Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Data Storage Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Data Storage Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Data Storage Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Data Storage Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Data Storage Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Data Storage Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Data Storage Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Data Storage Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Data Storage Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Data Storage Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Data Storage Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 HPE

7.1.1 HPE Company Details

7.1.2 HPE Business Overview

7.1.3 HPE Data Storage Introduction

7.1.4 HPE Revenue in Data Storage Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 HPE Recent Development

7.2 NetApp

7.2.1 NetApp Company Details

7.2.2 NetApp Business Overview

7.2.3 NetApp Data Storage Introduction

7.2.4 NetApp Revenue in Data Storage Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 NetApp Recent Development

7.3 Dell EMC

7.3.1 Dell EMC Company Details

7.3.2 Dell EMC Business Overview

7.3.3 Dell EMC Data Storage Introduction

7.3.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Data Storage Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

7.4 IBM

7.4.1 IBM Company Details

7.4.2 IBM Business Overview

7.4.3 IBM Data Storage Introduction

7.4.4 IBM Revenue in Data Storage Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 IBM Recent Development

7.5 Pure Storage

7.5.1 Pure Storage Company Details

7.5.2 Pure Storage Business Overview

7.5.3 Pure Storage Data Storage Introduction

7.5.4 Pure Storage Revenue in Data Storage Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Pure Storage Recent Development

7.6 Hitachi

7.6.1 Hitachi Company Details

7.6.2 Hitachi Business Overview

7.6.3 Hitachi Data Storage Introduction

7.6.4 Hitachi Revenue in Data Storage Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.7 Fujitsu

7.7.1 Fujitsu Company Details

7.7.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

7.7.3 Fujitsu Data Storage Introduction

7.7.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Data Storage Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

7.8 Huawei

7.8.1 Huawei Company Details

7.8.2 Huawei Business Overview

7.8.3 Huawei Data Storage Introduction

7.8.4 Huawei Revenue in Data Storage Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Huawei Recent Development

7.9 Western Digital

7.9.1 Western Digital Company Details

7.9.2 Western Digital Business Overview

7.9.3 Western Digital Data Storage Introduction

7.9.4 Western Digital Revenue in Data Storage Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Western Digital Recent Development

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

