Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Sustainable Aviation Fuels market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sustainable Aviation Fuels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Used Cooking Oil

Jatropha

Halophytes

Algae

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Passenger Aircraft

Freight and Cargo Aircraft

Military Aircraft

By Company

British Petroleum

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Fulcrum Bioenergy

Gazprom

Saudi Arabia

Shell

TOTAL

SkyNRG

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuels Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Used Cooking Oil
1.2.3 Jatropha
1.2.4 Halophytes
1.2.5 Algae
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Passenger Aircraft
1.3.3 Freight and Cargo Aircraft
1.3.4 Military Aircraft
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production
2.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sustain

