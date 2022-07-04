Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Sustainable Aviation Fuels market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sustainable Aviation Fuels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Used Cooking Oil
Jatropha
Halophytes
Algae
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial Passenger Aircraft
Freight and Cargo Aircraft
Military Aircraft
By Company
British Petroleum
Chevron
Exxon Mobil
Fulcrum Bioenergy
Gazprom
Saudi Arabia
Shell
TOTAL
SkyNRG
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuels Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Used Cooking Oil
1.2.3 Jatropha
1.2.4 Halophytes
1.2.5 Algae
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Passenger Aircraft
1.3.3 Freight and Cargo Aircraft
1.3.4 Military Aircraft
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production
2.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sustain
