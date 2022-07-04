Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Segment by Type

Microbial Pesticides

Biochemical Pesticides

Plant-Incorporated Protectants

Others

Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Segment by Application

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Pulses

Other Crops

The report on the Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bayer Crop Science

Valent BioSciences

Certis USA

Syngenta

Koppert

BASF

Andermatt Biocontrol

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

Isagro

Marrone Bio Innovations

Chengdu New Sun

Som Phytopharma India

Novozymes

Coromandel

SEIPASA

Jiangsu Luye

Jiangxi Xinlong Biological

Bionema

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bayer Crop Science

7.1.1 Bayer Crop Science Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bayer Crop Science Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bayer Crop Science Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bayer Crop Science Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Products Offered

7.1.5 Bayer Crop Science Recent Development

7.2 Valent BioSciences

7.2.1 Valent BioSciences Corporation Information

7.2.2 Valent BioSciences Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Valent BioSciences Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Valent BioSciences Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Products Offered

7.2.5 Valent BioSciences Recent Development

7.3 Certis USA

7.3.1 Certis USA Corporation Information

7.3.2 Certis USA Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Certis USA Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Certis USA Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Products Offered

7.3.5 Certis USA Recent Development

7.4 Syngenta

7.4.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

7.4.2 Syngenta Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Syngenta Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Syngenta Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Products Offered

7.4.5 Syngenta Recent Development

7.5 Koppert

7.5.1 Koppert Corporation Information

7.5.2 Koppert Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Koppert Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Koppert Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Products Offered

7.5.5 Koppert Recent Development

7.6 BASF

7.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.6.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BASF Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BASF Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Products Offered

7.6.5 BASF Recent Development

7.7 Andermatt Biocontrol

7.7.1 Andermatt Biocontrol Corporation Information

7.7.2 Andermatt Biocontrol Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Andermatt Biocontrol Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Andermatt Biocontrol Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Products Offered

7.7.5 Andermatt Biocontrol Recent Development

7.8 Corteva Agriscience

7.8.1 Corteva Agriscience Corporation Information

7.8.2 Corteva Agriscience Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Corteva Agriscience Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Corteva Agriscience Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Products Offered

7.8.5 Corteva Agriscience Recent Development

7.9 FMC Corporation

7.9.1 FMC Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 FMC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 FMC Corporation Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 FMC Corporation Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Products Offered

7.9.5 FMC Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Isagro

7.10.1 Isagro Corporation Information

7.10.2 Isagro Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Isagro Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Isagro Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Products Offered

7.10.5 Isagro Recent Development

7.11 Marrone Bio Innovations

7.11.1 Marrone Bio Innovations Corporation Information

7.11.2 Marrone Bio Innovations Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Marrone Bio Innovations Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Marrone Bio Innovations Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Products Offered

7.11.5 Marrone Bio Innovations Recent Development

7.12 Chengdu New Sun

7.12.1 Chengdu New Sun Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chengdu New Sun Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Chengdu New Sun Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Chengdu New Sun Products Offered

7.12.5 Chengdu New Sun Recent Development

7.13 Som Phytopharma India

7.13.1 Som Phytopharma India Corporation Information

7.13.2 Som Phytopharma India Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Som Phytopharma India Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Som Phytopharma India Products Offered

7.13.5 Som Phytopharma India Recent Development

7.14 Novozymes

7.14.1 Novozymes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Novozymes Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Novozymes Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Novozymes Products Offered

7.14.5 Novozymes Recent Development

7.15 Coromandel

7.15.1 Coromandel Corporation Information

7.15.2 Coromandel Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Coromandel Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Coromandel Products Offered

7.15.5 Coromandel Recent Development

7.16 SEIPASA

7.16.1 SEIPASA Corporation Information

7.16.2 SEIPASA Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SEIPASA Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SEIPASA Products Offered

7.16.5 SEIPASA Recent Development

7.17 Jiangsu Luye

7.17.1 Jiangsu Luye Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jiangsu Luye Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Jiangsu Luye Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Jiangsu Luye Products Offered

7.17.5 Jiangsu Luye Recent Development

7.18 Jiangxi Xinlong Biological

7.18.1 Jiangxi Xinlong Biological Corporation Information

7.18.2 Jiangxi Xinlong Biological Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Jiangxi Xinlong Biological Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Jiangxi Xinlong Biological Products Offered

7.18.5 Jiangxi Xinlong Biological Recent Development

7.19 Bionema

7.19.1 Bionema Corporation Information

7.19.2 Bionema Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Bionema Biorational Crop Protection (BCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Bionema Products Offered

7.19.5 Bionema Recent Development

