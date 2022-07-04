Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Drill Pipe Thread Protectors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Steel

Light Plastic

Heavy Plastic

Segment by Application

Oil

Natural Gas

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

MSI Pipe Protection Technologies

M&P Flange & Pipe Protection

DIC Oil & Gas Tools

NOV

Lake Petro

Exquip

Universal Tubi Protectors

Aalmir Plastic Industries

Bettis Oilfield Products

Arab Oilfields Steel and Equipment

Soright Tech

Venture Steels

Tianjin Dalipu Oil Country Tubular Goods

Shaanxi Senwell Drilling Equipment

Jiangsu Striker Industrial

Liuzhou Biaohuang Machinery

Shanghai Qinuo Industry

Xuzhou Oilfield Equipment

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Drill Pipe Thread Protectors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drill Pipe Thread Protectors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Drill Pipe Thread Protectors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Drill Pipe Thread Protectors companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Product Introduction

1.2 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Industry Trends

1.5.2 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Drivers

1.5.3 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Challenges

1.5.4 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Steel

2.1.2 Light Plastic

2.1.3 Heavy Plastic

2.2 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil

3.1.2 Natural Gas

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Drill Pipe Thread Protectors in 2021

4.2.3 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 MSI Pipe Protection Technologies

7.1.1 MSI Pipe Protection Technologies Corporation Information

7.1.2 MSI Pipe Protection Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 MSI Pipe Protection Technologies Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 MSI Pipe Protection Technologies Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Products Offered

7.1.5 MSI Pipe Protection Technologies Recent Development

7.2 M&P Flange & Pipe Protection

7.2.1 M&P Flange & Pipe Protection Corporation Information

7.2.2 M&P Flange & Pipe Protection Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 M&P Flange & Pipe Protection Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 M&P Flange & Pipe Protection Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Products Offered

7.2.5 M&P Flange & Pipe Protection Recent Development

7.3 DIC Oil & Gas Tools

7.3.1 DIC Oil & Gas Tools Corporation Information

7.3.2 DIC Oil & Gas Tools Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 DIC Oil & Gas Tools Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DIC Oil & Gas Tools Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Products Offered

7.3.5 DIC Oil & Gas Tools Recent Development

7.4 NOV

7.4.1 NOV Corporation Information

7.4.2 NOV Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 NOV Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 NOV Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Products Offered

7.4.5 NOV Recent Development

7.5 Lake Petro

7.5.1 Lake Petro Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lake Petro Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lake Petro Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lake Petro Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Products Offered

7.5.5 Lake Petro Recent Development

7.6 Exquip

7.6.1 Exquip Corporation Information

7.6.2 Exquip Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Exquip Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Exquip Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Products Offered

7.6.5 Exquip Recent Development

7.7 Universal Tubi Protectors

7.7.1 Universal Tubi Protectors Corporation Information

7.7.2 Universal Tubi Protectors Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Universal Tubi Protectors Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Universal Tubi Protectors Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Products Offered

7.7.5 Universal Tubi Protectors Recent Development

7.8 Aalmir Plastic Industries

7.8.1 Aalmir Plastic Industries Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aalmir Plastic Industries Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Aalmir Plastic Industries Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Aalmir Plastic Industries Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Products Offered

7.8.5 Aalmir Plastic Industries Recent Development

7.9 Bettis Oilfield Products

7.9.1 Bettis Oilfield Products Corporation Information

7.9.2 Bettis Oilfield Products Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Bettis Oilfield Products Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Bettis Oilfield Products Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Products Offered

7.9.5 Bettis Oilfield Products Recent Development

7.10 Arab Oilfields Steel and Equipment

7.10.1 Arab Oilfields Steel and Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 Arab Oilfields Steel and Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Arab Oilfields Steel and Equipment Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Arab Oilfields Steel and Equipment Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Products Offered

7.10.5 Arab Oilfields Steel and Equipment Recent Development

7.11 Soright Tech

7.11.1 Soright Tech Corporation Information

7.11.2 Soright Tech Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Soright Tech Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Soright Tech Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Products Offered

7.11.5 Soright Tech Recent Development

7.12 Venture Steels

7.12.1 Venture Steels Corporation Information

7.12.2 Venture Steels Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Venture Steels Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Venture Steels Products Offered

7.12.5 Venture Steels Recent Development

7.13 Tianjin Dalipu Oil Country Tubular Goods

7.13.1 Tianjin Dalipu Oil Country Tubular Goods Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tianjin Dalipu Oil Country Tubular Goods Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Tianjin Dalipu Oil Country Tubular Goods Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Tianjin Dalipu Oil Country Tubular Goods Products Offered

7.13.5 Tianjin Dalipu Oil Country Tubular Goods Recent Development

7.14 Shaanxi Senwell Drilling Equipment

7.14.1 Shaanxi Senwell Drilling Equipment Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shaanxi Senwell Drilling Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shaanxi Senwell Drilling Equipment Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shaanxi Senwell Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.14.5 Shaanxi Senwell Drilling Equipment Recent Development

7.15 Jiangsu Striker Industrial

7.15.1 Jiangsu Striker Industrial Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jiangsu Striker Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jiangsu Striker Industrial Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jiangsu Striker Industrial Products Offered

7.15.5 Jiangsu Striker Industrial Recent Development

7.16 Liuzhou Biaohuang Machinery

7.16.1 Liuzhou Biaohuang Machinery Corporation Information

7.16.2 Liuzhou Biaohuang Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Liuzhou Biaohuang Machinery Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Liuzhou Biaohuang Machinery Products Offered

7.16.5 Liuzhou Biaohuang Machinery Recent Development

7.17 Shanghai Qinuo Industry

7.17.1 Shanghai Qinuo Industry Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shanghai Qinuo Industry Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Shanghai Qinuo Industry Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shanghai Qinuo Industry Products Offered

7.17.5 Shanghai Qinuo Industry Recent Development

7.18 Xuzhou Oilfield Equipment

7.18.1 Xuzhou Oilfield Equipment Corporation Information

7.18.2 Xuzhou Oilfield Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Xuzhou Oilfield Equipment Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Xuzhou Oilfield Equipment Products Offered

7.18.5 Xuzhou Oilfield Equipment Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Distributors

8.3 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Production Mode & Process

8.4 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Sales Channels

8.4.2 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Distributors

8.5 Drill Pipe Thread Protectors Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

