Oilfield Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Oilfield Services Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Oilfield Services Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Oilfield Services market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Oilfield Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oilfield Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Oilfield Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Oilfield Services Market Segment by Type

Drilling Services

Workover & Completion Services

Production Services

Processing & Separation Services

Geophysical Services

Oilfield Services Market Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

The report on the Oilfield Services market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes (GE)

Weatherford

National Oilwell Varco

TechnipFMC

COSL

Archer

Expro

Trican Well Service

Basic Energy Services

Nabors

Pioneer Energy Services

Saipem

Patterson-UTI

Liberty Oilfield Services

Helmerich & Payne

Calfrac Well Services

Key Energy Services

Welltec

Transocean

Petrofrac

RPC

AlMansoori

ADES

Eurasia Drilling

KCA Deutag

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Oilfield Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Oilfield Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oilfield Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oilfield Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Oilfield Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Oilfield Services Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Oilfield Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Oilfield Services Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Oilfield Services Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Oilfield Services Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Oilfield Services Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Oilfield Services Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Oilfield Services Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Oilfield Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Oilfield Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Oilfield Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

