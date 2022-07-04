Global Microservice Architecture Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Microservice Architecture market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microservice Architecture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Inventory Microservice

Accounting Microservice

Shipping Microservice

Store Microservice

Segment by Application

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Company

Cognizant

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S)

Microsoft Corporation

Datawire

Infosys Limited

Mulesoft

Software AG (Germany)

Nginx Inc.

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Inventory Microservice

1.2.3 Accounting Microservice

1.2.4 Shipping Microservice

1.2.5 Store Microservice

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 IT & Telecommunication

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Energy & Utilities

1.3.9 Media & Entertainment

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Microservice Architecture Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Microservice Architecture Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Microservice Architecture Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Microservice Architecture Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Microservice Architecture Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Microservice Architecture Industry Trends

2.3.2 Microservice Architecture Market Drivers

2.3.3 Microservice Architecture Market Challenges

2.3.4 Microservice Architecture Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by K

