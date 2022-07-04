Global Microservice Architecture Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Microservice Architecture market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microservice Architecture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Inventory Microservice
Accounting Microservice
Shipping Microservice
Store Microservice
Segment by Application
Healthcare
BFSI
Government
IT & Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Retail
Energy & Utilities
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Company
Cognizant
International Business Machines Corporation (U.S)
Microsoft Corporation
Datawire
Infosys Limited
Mulesoft
Software AG (Germany)
Nginx Inc.
Salesforce.Com, Inc.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Inventory Microservice
1.2.3 Accounting Microservice
1.2.4 Shipping Microservice
1.2.5 Store Microservice
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 BFSI
1.3.4 Government
1.3.5 IT & Telecommunication
1.3.6 Manufacturing
1.3.7 Retail
1.3.8 Energy & Utilities
1.3.9 Media & Entertainment
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Microservice Architecture Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Microservice Architecture Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Microservice Architecture Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Microservice Architecture Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Microservice Architecture Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Microservice Architecture Industry Trends
2.3.2 Microservice Architecture Market Drivers
2.3.3 Microservice Architecture Market Challenges
2.3.4 Microservice Architecture Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by K
