Global Prefab Garages Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Prefab Garages market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Prefab Garages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Prefab Garages market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Single Garage accounting for % of the Prefab Garages global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Prefab Garages Scope and Market Size

Prefab Garages market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prefab Garages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Prefab Garages market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358173/prefab-garages

Segment by Type

Single Garage

Double Garages

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Eversafe

Hanson Concrete Garages

Abtech

Lancaster Barns

Studio Shed

Summerwood

Glick Woodworks

Pleasant Run Structures

NE Outdoor

Montana Shed Center

North Country Sheds

ACO-Fertigbau

Alftechnik

AUER Baustoffe

Klaus Petzold

Pequea

The Shed Center

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Prefab Garages Product Introduction

1.2 Global Prefab Garages Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Prefab Garages Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Prefab Garages Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Prefab Garages Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Prefab Garages Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Prefab Garages Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Prefab Garages Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Prefab Garages in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Prefab Garages Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Prefab Garages Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Prefab Garages Industry Trends

1.5.2 Prefab Garages Market Drivers

1.5.3 Prefab Garages Market Challenges

1.5.4 Prefab Garages Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Prefab Garages Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single Garage

2.1.2 Double Garages

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Prefab Garages Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Prefab Garages Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Prefab Garages Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Prefab Garages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Prefab Garages Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Prefab Garages Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Prefab Garages Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Prefab Garages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Prefab Garages Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Prefab Garages Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Prefab Garages Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Prefab Garages Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Prefab Garages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Prefab Garages Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Prefab Garages Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Prefab Garages Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Prefab Garages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Prefab Garages Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Prefab Garages Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Prefab Garages Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Prefab Garages Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Prefab Garages Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Prefab Garages Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Prefab Garages Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Prefab Garages Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Prefab Garages in 2021

4.2.3 Global Prefab Garages Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Prefab Garages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Prefab Garages Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Prefab Garages Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Prefab Garages Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Prefab Garages Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Prefab Garages Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Prefab Garages Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Prefab Garages Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Prefab Garages Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Prefab Garages Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Prefab Garages Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Prefab Garages Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Prefab Garages Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Prefab Garages Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Prefab Garages Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Prefab Garages Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Prefab Garages Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Prefab Garages Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Prefab Garages Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Prefab Garages Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Prefab Garages Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Prefab Garages Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Prefab Garages Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Prefab Garages Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Prefab Garages Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Prefab Garages Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Eversafe

7.1.1 Eversafe Corporation Information

7.1.2 Eversafe Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Eversafe Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Eversafe Prefab Garages Products Offered

7.1.5 Eversafe Recent Development

7.2 Hanson Concrete Garages

7.2.1 Hanson Concrete Garages Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hanson Concrete Garages Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hanson Concrete Garages Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hanson Concrete Garages Prefab Garages Products Offered

7.2.5 Hanson Concrete Garages Recent Development

7.3 Abtech

7.3.1 Abtech Corporation Information

7.3.2 Abtech Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Abtech Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Abtech Prefab Garages Products Offered

7.3.5 Abtech Recent Development

7.4 Lancaster Barns

7.4.1 Lancaster Barns Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lancaster Barns Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Lancaster Barns Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lancaster Barns Prefab Garages Products Offered

7.4.5 Lancaster Barns Recent Development

7.5 Studio Shed

7.5.1 Studio Shed Corporation Information

7.5.2 Studio Shed Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Studio Shed Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Studio Shed Prefab Garages Products Offered

7.5.5 Studio Shed Recent Development

7.6 Summerwood

7.6.1 Summerwood Corporation Information

7.6.2 Summerwood Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Summerwood Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Summerwood Prefab Garages Products Offered

7.6.5 Summerwood Recent Development

7.7 Glick Woodworks

7.7.1 Glick Woodworks Corporation Information

7.7.2 Glick Woodworks Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Glick Woodworks Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Glick Woodworks Prefab Garages Products Offered

7.7.5 Glick Woodworks Recent Development

7.8 Pleasant Run Structures

7.8.1 Pleasant Run Structures Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pleasant Run Structures Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Pleasant Run Structures Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Pleasant Run Structures Prefab Garages Products Offered

7.8.5 Pleasant Run Structures Recent Development

7.9 NE Outdoor

7.9.1 NE Outdoor Corporation Information

7.9.2 NE Outdoor Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 NE Outdoor Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 NE Outdoor Prefab Garages Products Offered

7.9.5 NE Outdoor Recent Development

7.10 Montana Shed Center

7.10.1 Montana Shed Center Corporation Information

7.10.2 Montana Shed Center Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Montana Shed Center Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Montana Shed Center Prefab Garages Products Offered

7.10.5 Montana Shed Center Recent Development

7.11 North Country Sheds

7.11.1 North Country Sheds Corporation Information

7.11.2 North Country Sheds Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 North Country Sheds Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 North Country Sheds Prefab Garages Products Offered

7.11.5 North Country Sheds Recent Development

7.12 ACO-Fertigbau

7.12.1 ACO-Fertigbau Corporation Information

7.12.2 ACO-Fertigbau Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ACO-Fertigbau Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ACO-Fertigbau Products Offered

7.12.5 ACO-Fertigbau Recent Development

7.13 Alftechnik

7.13.1 Alftechnik Corporation Information

7.13.2 Alftechnik Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Alftechnik Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Alftechnik Products Offered

7.13.5 Alftechnik Recent Development

7.14 AUER Baustoffe

7.14.1 AUER Baustoffe Corporation Information

7.14.2 AUER Baustoffe Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 AUER Baustoffe Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 AUER Baustoffe Products Offered

7.14.5 AUER Baustoffe Recent Development

7.15 Klaus Petzold

7.15.1 Klaus Petzold Corporation Information

7.15.2 Klaus Petzold Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Klaus Petzold Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Klaus Petzold Products Offered

7.15.5 Klaus Petzold Recent Development

7.16 Pequea

7.16.1 Pequea Corporation Information

7.16.2 Pequea Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Pequea Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Pequea Products Offered

7.16.5 Pequea Recent Development

7.17 The Shed Center

7.17.1 The Shed Center Corporation Information

7.17.2 The Shed Center Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 The Shed Center Prefab Garages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 The Shed Center Products Offered

7.17.5 The Shed Center Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Prefab Garages Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Prefab Garages Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Prefab Garages Distributors

8.3 Prefab Garages Production Mode & Process

8.4 Prefab Garages Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Prefab Garages Sales Channels

8.4.2 Prefab Garages Distributors

8.5 Prefab Garages Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358173/prefab-garages

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States