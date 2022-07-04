High Performance Computing Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States High Performance Computing Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

High Performance Computing Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States High Performance Computing market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

High Performance Computing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Computing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High Performance Computing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

High Performance Computing Market Segment by Type

Software and Service

Hardware

High Performance Computing Market Segment by Application

Government & Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Earth Sciences

Education & Research

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Gaming

Manufacturing

Others

The report on the High Performance Computing market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Amazon (AWS)

Lenovo

IBM

Dawn

Inspur

Microsoft

Atos

Huawei

Ali Cloud

DataDirect Networks

NetApp

Fujitsu

Penguin

Google

NEC

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global High Performance Computing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of High Performance Computing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Performance Computing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Performance Computing with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of High Performance Computing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global High Performance Computing Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global High Performance Computing Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High Performance Computing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High Performance Computing Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High Performance Computing Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High Performance Computing Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High Performance Computing Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High Performance Computing Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High Performance Computing Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Performance Computing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High Performance Computing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Performance Computing Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High Performance Computing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High Performance Computing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High Performance Computing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Computing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Computing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dell

7.1.1 Dell Company Details

7.1.2 Dell Business Overview

7.1.3 Dell High Performance Computing Introduction

7.1.4 Dell Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Dell Recent Development

7.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

7.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company Details

7.2.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Business Overview

7.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) High Performance Computing Introduction

7.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Recent Development

7.3 Amazon (AWS)

7.3.1 Amazon (AWS) Company Details

7.3.2 Amazon (AWS) Business Overview

7.3.3 Amazon (AWS) High Performance Computing Introduction

7.3.4 Amazon (AWS) Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Amazon (AWS) Recent Development

7.4 Lenovo

7.4.1 Lenovo Company Details

7.4.2 Lenovo Business Overview

7.4.3 Lenovo High Performance Computing Introduction

7.4.4 Lenovo Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Lenovo Recent Development

7.5 IBM

7.5.1 IBM Company Details

7.5.2 IBM Business Overview

7.5.3 IBM High Performance Computing Introduction

7.5.4 IBM Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 IBM Recent Development

7.6 Dawn

7.6.1 Dawn Company Details

7.6.2 Dawn Business Overview

7.6.3 Dawn High Performance Computing Introduction

7.6.4 Dawn Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Dawn Recent Development

7.7 Inspur

7.7.1 Inspur Company Details

7.7.2 Inspur Business Overview

7.7.3 Inspur High Performance Computing Introduction

7.7.4 Inspur Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Inspur Recent Development

7.8 Microsoft

7.8.1 Microsoft Company Details

7.8.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.8.3 Microsoft High Performance Computing Introduction

7.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.9 Atos

7.9.1 Atos Company Details

7.9.2 Atos Business Overview

7.9.3 Atos High Performance Computing Introduction

7.9.4 Atos Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Atos Recent Development

7.10 Huawei

7.10.1 Huawei Company Details

7.10.2 Huawei Business Overview

7.10.3 Huawei High Performance Computing Introduction

7.10.4 Huawei Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Huawei Recent Development

7.11 Ali Cloud

7.11.1 Ali Cloud Company Details

7.11.2 Ali Cloud Business Overview

7.11.3 Ali Cloud High Performance Computing Introduction

7.11.4 Ali Cloud Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Ali Cloud Recent Development

7.12 DataDirect Networks

7.12.1 DataDirect Networks Company Details

7.12.2 DataDirect Networks Business Overview

7.12.3 DataDirect Networks High Performance Computing Introduction

7.12.4 DataDirect Networks Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 DataDirect Networks Recent Development

7.13 NetApp

7.13.1 NetApp Company Details

7.13.2 NetApp Business Overview

7.13.3 NetApp High Performance Computing Introduction

7.13.4 NetApp Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 NetApp Recent Development

7.14 Fujitsu

7.14.1 Fujitsu Company Details

7.14.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

7.14.3 Fujitsu High Performance Computing Introduction

7.14.4 Fujitsu Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

7.15 Penguin

7.15.1 Penguin Company Details

7.15.2 Penguin Business Overview

7.15.3 Penguin High Performance Computing Introduction

7.15.4 Penguin Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Penguin Recent Development

7.16 Google

7.16.1 Google Company Details

7.16.2 Google Business Overview

7.16.3 Google High Performance Computing Introduction

7.16.4 Google Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Google Recent Development

7.17 NEC

7.17.1 NEC Company Details

7.17.2 NEC Business Overview

7.17.3 NEC High Performance Computing Introduction

7.17.4 NEC Revenue in High Performance Computing Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 NEC Recent Development

