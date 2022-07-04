Uncategorized

Global AI for Cybersecurity Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

AI for Cybersecurity market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI for Cybersecurity market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Critical Infrastructure Security

 

Application Security

 

Network Security

Cloud Security

Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

SME

Military

Government

Hospital

Individual

Others

By Company

Cynet

FireEye

Check Point

Symantec

Sophos

IBM

JASK

Zensed

Disrupt6

High-Tech Bridge

Status Today

Sovereign Intelligence

Securonix

Fortinet

Cylance

Vectra

Harvest.ai

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global AI for Cybersecurity Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Critical Infrastructure Security
1.2.3 Application Security
1.2.4 Network Security
1.2.5 Cloud Security
1.2.6 Internet of Things (IoT) Security
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI for Cybersecurity Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Enterprises
1.3.3 SME
1.3.4 Military
1.3.5 Government
1.3.6 Hospital
1.3.7 Individual
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global AI for Cybersecurity Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 AI for Cybersecurity Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 AI for Cybersecurity Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 AI for Cybersecurity Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 AI for Cybersecurity Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 AI for Cybersecurity Market Dynamics
2.3.1 AI for Cybersecurity Industry Trends
2.3.2 AI for Cybersecurity Market Drivers
2.3.3 AI for Cybersecurity Market Challenges
2.3.4 AI for Cybersecurity Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top AI for Cybersecurity Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global T

 

