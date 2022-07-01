Global Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Trunk Lid Parts market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Trunk Lid Parts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Trunk Lid Hinge
Trunk Lid Switch
Trunk Lid Panel Parts
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
Magna International (Canada)
Martinrea International (Canada)
Nagata Auto Parts (Japan)
NOK (Japan)
Sankyo Kogyo (Japan)
Strattec Security (USA)
Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain)
Hidaka Precision (Japan)
Topy Industries (Japan)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Trunk Lid Hinge
1.2.3 Trunk Lid Switch
1.2.4 Trunk Lid Panel Parts
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Industry Trends
2.3.2 Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Market Drivers
2.3.3 Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Market Challenges
2.3.4 Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Trunk Lid Parts Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Trunk Lid
