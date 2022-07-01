Global Automotive Welding Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Welding market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Welding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Inert Protect Type

Semi-Inert Gas Protect Type

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Company

Bosch (Germany)

Continental (Germany)

ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

Denso (Japan)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Magna International (Canada)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Faurecia (France)

Valeo Group (France)

Lear (USA)

Eaton (USA)

Adient (USA)

Mahle (Germany)

Toyota Boshoku (Japan)

Tenneco (USA)

Benteler Deutschland (Germany)

Plastic Omnium (France)

Brose Fahrzeugteile (Germany)

Federal-Mogul Holdings (USA)

Dana (USA)

TVS Group (India)

Flex-N-Gate (USA)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA)

Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain)

NHK Spring (Japan)

J. Eberspaecher (Germany)

Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)

MANN+HUMMEL (Germany)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Tokai Rika (Japan)

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Welding Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Inert Protect Type

1.2.3 Semi-Inert Gas Protect Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Welding Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Welding Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Automotive Welding Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Automotive Welding Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Automotive Welding Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Automotive Welding Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Automotive Welding Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Automotive Welding Industry Trends

2.3.2 Automotive Welding Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automotive Welding Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automotive Welding Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Welding Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Welding Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Welding Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Automotive Welding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Cover

