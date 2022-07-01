Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Node Component

Network Infrastructure

Solution

Segment by Application

Home Security and Smart Domestic

Wearable Technology

Personal Healthcare

Smart Office

Other

By Company

Qualcomm

Honeywell International

AT&T

Texas Instruments

Microsoft

NXP Semiconductors

Sony Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics

STMicroelectronics

LG Electronics

IBM

Cisco Systems

Symantec

Apple

TE Connectivity

Schneider Electric

Amazon

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Node Component

1.2.3 Network Infrastructure

1.2.4 Solution

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Home Security and Smart Domestic

1.3.3 Wearable Technology

1.3.4 Personal Healthcare

1.3.5 Smart Office

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Consu

