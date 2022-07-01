Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Node Component
Network Infrastructure
Solution
Segment by Application
Home Security and Smart Domestic
Wearable Technology
Personal Healthcare
Smart Office
Other
By Company
Qualcomm
Honeywell International
AT&T
Texas Instruments
Microsoft
NXP Semiconductors
Sony Corporation
Intel Corporation
Samsung Electronics
STMicroelectronics
LG Electronics
IBM
Cisco Systems
Symantec
Apple
TE Connectivity
Schneider Electric
Amazon
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Node Component
1.2.3 Network Infrastructure
1.2.4 Solution
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Security and Smart Domestic
1.3.3 Wearable Technology
1.3.4 Personal Healthcare
1.3.5 Smart Office
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Consu
