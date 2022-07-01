Global Non-Athletic Swimwear Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Non-Athletic Swimwear market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Athletic Swimwear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Nylon
Polyester
Othe
Segment by Application
Men
Women
Kids
By Company
Pentland Group
Arena
Diana Sport
Hosa
Zoke
Dolfin Swimwear
Derong Group
FEW
Wacoal
Yingfa
TNZI
Sanqi International
Gottex
American Apparel
Seafolly
Aimer
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Athletic Swimwear Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Athletic Swimwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nylon
1.2.3 Polyester
1.2.4 Othe
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Athletic Swimwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Men
1.3.3 Women
1.3.4 Kids
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-Athletic Swimwear Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Non-Athletic Swimwear Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Athletic Swimwear Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Non-Athletic Swimwear Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Non-Athletic Swimwear Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Non-Athletic Swimwear by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Non-Athletic Swimwear Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Non-Athletic Swimwear Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Non-Athletic Swimwear Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Non-Athletic Swimwear Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Non-Athletic Swimwear Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Non-Athletic Swimwear S
