Global Electric Bus & Coach Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Electric Bus & Coach market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Bus & Coach market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Full Battery Electric Buses (BEB)

 

Hybrid Electric Buses (HEB)

 

Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEB)

Segment by Application

Bus

School Bus

Tourism

Other

By Company

BYD

Daimler

Golden Dragon

NFI Group

Proterra

VDL Bus & Coach

Volvo AB

Zhengzhou Yutong

Zhongtong Bus & Holding

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Bus & Coach Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Bus & Coach Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Full Battery Electric Buses (BEB)
1.2.3 Hybrid Electric Buses (HEB)
1.2.4 Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEB)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Bus & Coach Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bus
1.3.3 School Bus
1.3.4 Tourism
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electric Bus & Coach Production
2.1 Global Electric Bus & Coach Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electric Bus & Coach Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electric Bus & Coach Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electric Bus & Coach Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electric Bus & Coach Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Electric Bus & Coach Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electric Bus & Coach Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electric Bus & Coach Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electric Bus & Coach Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electric Bus & Coach Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Electri

 

