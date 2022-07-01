Global Electric Bus & Coach Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electric Bus & Coach market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Bus & Coach market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Full Battery Electric Buses (BEB)
Hybrid Electric Buses (HEB)
Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEB)
Segment by Application
Bus
School Bus
Tourism
Other
By Company
BYD
Daimler
Golden Dragon
NFI Group
Proterra
VDL Bus & Coach
Volvo AB
Zhengzhou Yutong
Zhongtong Bus & Holding
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Bus & Coach Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Bus & Coach Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Full Battery Electric Buses (BEB)
1.2.3 Hybrid Electric Buses (HEB)
1.2.4 Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEB)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Bus & Coach Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bus
1.3.3 School Bus
1.3.4 Tourism
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electric Bus & Coach Production
2.1 Global Electric Bus & Coach Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electric Bus & Coach Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electric Bus & Coach Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electric Bus & Coach Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electric Bus & Coach Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Electric Bus & Coach Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electric Bus & Coach Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electric Bus & Coach Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electric Bus & Coach Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electric Bus & Coach Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Electri
