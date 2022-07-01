Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electric Automotive Door Latch market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Automotive Door Latch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Side/slide Door Latches
Tailgate Latches
Hood Latches
Back Seat Latches
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Company
AISIN SEIKI
Brose Fahrzeugteile
EBERHARD
GECOM
IFB Automotive Private
Inteva Products
Kiekert
Magna International
Minda VAST Access Systems
MITSUI MINING & SMELTING
Shivani Locks
STRATTEC SECURITY
U-Shin
WITTE Automotive
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Automotive Door Latch Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Side/slide Door Latches
1.2.3 Tailgate Latches
1.2.4 Hood Latches
1.2.5 Back Seat Latches
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Production
2.1 Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
