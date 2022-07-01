Global Automotive Molding Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Molding market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Molding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Body Molding

Door Molding

Window Molding

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Company

Magna International (Canada)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Plastic Omnium (France)

Toyoda Gosei (Japan)

Flex-N-Gate (USA)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China)

Minth Group (China)

TPR (Japan)

Inoac (Japan)

DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

Hwaseung (Korea)

SHIROKI (Japan)

Nishikawa Rubber (Japan)

FALTEC (Japan)

Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology (China)

Tata AutoComp Systems (India)

Kinugawa Rubber Industrial (Japan)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Molding Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Molding Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Body Molding

1.2.3 Door Molding

1.2.4 Window Molding

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Molding Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Molding Production

2.1 Global Automotive Molding Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Molding Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Molding Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Molding Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Molding Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Automotive Molding Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Molding Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive Molding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive Molding Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Automotive Molding Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Automotive Molding Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive Mold

