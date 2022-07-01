Global Automotive Output Shaft Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Output Shaft market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Output Shaft market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Mild Steel
Alloy Steel
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
Bharat Forge (India)
Hirschvogel Automotive Group (Germany)
Ibara Seiki (Japan)
ITO NC Kogyo (Japan)
Linamar (Canada)
Mitsuboshi (Japan)
Ohchi Forging (Japan)
Univance (Japan)
IFA Group (Germany)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Output Shaft Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Output Shaft Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Mild Steel
1.2.3 Alloy Steel
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Output Shaft Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Output Shaft Production
2.1 Global Automotive Output Shaft Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Output Shaft Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Output Shaft Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Output Shaft Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Output Shaft Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Output Shaft Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Output Shaft Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Output Shaft Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Output Shaft Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Output Shaft Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Output Shaft Sales by Region (2017-2022)
