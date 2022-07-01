Global Automotive Outside Mirror Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Outside Mirror market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Outside Mirror market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Power Mirrors

Manual Mirrors

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Company

Magna International (Canada)

HELLA (Germany)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Tokai Rika (Japan)

Mitsuba (Japan)

Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China)

Gentex (USA)

SL (Korea)

Ichikoh Industries (Japan)

Murakami (Japan)

Tata AutoComp Systems (India)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Outside Mirror Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Power Mirrors

1.2.3 Manual Mirrors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Production

2.1 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Automotive Outside Mirror Sales by Region

