Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Parking Brake market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Parking Brake market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Drum Brake Type

 

Disc Brake Type

 

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Company

ADVICS (Japan)

Continental (Germany)

Magna International (Canada)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis (Korea)

Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)

Mando (Korea)

Brembo (Italy)

F-TECH (Japan)

LISI Group (France)

Nissin Kogyo (Japan)

DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

SL (Korea)

Fawer Automotive Parts (China)

Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic (China)

erae Automotive Systems (Korea)

Tata AutoComp Systems (India)

LEAD (Japan)

Al Ko Kober (Italy)

Ficosa International (Spain)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Parking Brake Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Drum Brake Type
1.2.3 Disc Brake Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Parking Brake Production
2.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Parking Brake Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Parking Brake Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Parking Brake Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Parking Brake Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Parking Brake Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Parking Brake Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Parking Brake Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Sales by Region (2017-2022)

 

