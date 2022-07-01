Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Parking Brake market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Parking Brake market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Drum Brake Type
Disc Brake Type
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
ADVICS (Japan)
Continental (Germany)
Magna International (Canada)
Aisin Seiki (Japan)
Hyundai Mobis (Korea)
Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)
Mando (Korea)
Brembo (Italy)
F-TECH (Japan)
LISI Group (France)
Nissin Kogyo (Japan)
DURA Automotive Systems (USA)
SL (Korea)
Fawer Automotive Parts (China)
Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic (China)
erae Automotive Systems (Korea)
Tata AutoComp Systems (India)
LEAD (Japan)
Al Ko Kober (Italy)
Ficosa International (Spain)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Parking Brake Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Drum Brake Type
1.2.3 Disc Brake Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Parking Brake Production
2.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Parking Brake Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Parking Brake Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Parking Brake Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Parking Brake Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Parking Brake Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Parking Brake Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Parking Brake Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Parking Brake Sales by Region (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Sales Market Report 2021