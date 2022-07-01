Global Automotive Planetary Gear Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Planetary Gear market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Planetary Gear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Simple Planetary Gear
Complex Planetary Gear
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
Aisin AW Industries (Japan)
Aisin Kiko (Japan)
Hirata Seiki (Japan)
Kikuchi Gear (Japan)
Komazuki (Japan)
Linamar (Canada)
IMS Gear (Germany)
HM Manufacturing (USA)
Schaeffler (Germany)
Shanghai Jiaoyun Group (China)
Shigehara Manufacturing (Japan)
Sun-key (Japan)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Planetary Gear Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Simple Planetary Gear
1.2.3 Complex Planetary Gear
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Production
2.1 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Planetary Gear Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Planetary Gear
