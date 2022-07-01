Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Crush Bumpers
Door Panels
Switches
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
Dayco Products (USA)
Doga (Spain)
Nanbu Plastics (Japan)
Noda Plastic Seikou (Japan)
Sugiyama Plastics (Japan)
Extrudex (USA)
Lauren Manufacturing (USA)
OKE Group (Germany)
Eaton (Ireland)
United Plastic Components (Canada)
Central Plastics (USA)
Paul Murphy Plastics (USA)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Crush Bumpers
1.2.3 Door Panels
1.2.4 Switches
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Production
2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Plastic Extruded Parts Revenue by Reg
