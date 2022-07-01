Uncategorized

Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Plastic Injection Molding market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Thermoplastic Injection Molding

 

Cold Runner Molding

 

Hot Runner Molding

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Company

Bosch (Germany)

Panasonic (Japan)

Continental (Germany)

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France)

Denso (Japan)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Honeywell International (USA)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Magna International (Canada)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis (Korea)

Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan)

Faurecia (France)

Valeo Group (France)

HUAYU Automotive Systems (China)

Lear (USA)

Eaton (USA)

Adient (USA)

Yazaki (Japan)

Mahle (Germany)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermoplastic Injection Molding
1.2.3 Cold Runner Molding
1.2.4 Hot Runner Molding
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production
2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 20

 

