Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Plastic Injection Molding market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Thermoplastic Injection Molding
Cold Runner Molding
Hot Runner Molding
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
Bosch (Germany)
Panasonic (Japan)
Continental (Germany)
Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France)
Denso (Japan)
ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)
Honeywell International (USA)
Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
Magna International (Canada)
Aisin Seiki (Japan)
Hyundai Mobis (Korea)
Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan)
Faurecia (France)
Valeo Group (France)
HUAYU Automotive Systems (China)
Lear (USA)
Eaton (USA)
Adient (USA)
Yazaki (Japan)
Mahle (Germany)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermoplastic Injection Molding
1.2.3 Cold Runner Molding
1.2.4 Hot Runner Molding
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production
2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Injection Molding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 20
