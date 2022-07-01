Global Automotive Power Steering Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Power Steering market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Power Steering market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hydraulic Power Steering
Electric Power Steering
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
China Automotive Systems (China)
Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China)
Fawer Automotive Parts (China)
GAC Component (China)
Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)
Hyundai WIA (Korea)
JTEKT (Japan)
Bosch (Germany)
Nexteer (USA)
Thyssenkrupp (Germany)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Power Steering Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Power Steering Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydraulic Power Steering
1.2.3 Electric Power Steering
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Power Steering Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Power Steering Production
2.1 Global Automotive Power Steering Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Power Steering Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Power Steering Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Power Steering Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Power Steering Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Power Steering Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Power Steering Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Power Steering Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Power Steering Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Power Steering Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global
