Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Rack & Pinion market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Rack & Pinion market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Soft Steel
Half Hard or Hard Steel
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
China Automotive Systems (China)
CNK (Japan)
Nexteer (USA)
KHK Gears (Japan)
WITTENSTEIN Alpha (Germany)
Ibara Seiki (Japan)
JTEKT (Japan)
Koyometaltech (Japan)
Mando (Korea)
Nakamura Gear & Machinery (Japan)
Rane Group (India)
Sona Group (India)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Rack & Pinion Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Soft Steel
1.2.3 Half Hard or Hard Steel
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Production
2.1 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Rack & Pinion Sa
