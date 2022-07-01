Global Automotive Gear Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Gear market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Gear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Spur Gear
Bevel Gear
Screw Gear
Miter Gear
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
A. BENEVENUTA & C (Italy)
A.M. GEARS (Italy)
ThyssenKrupp (Germany)
Eaton (USA)
GKN (UK)
NOK (Japan)
Linamar (Canada)
SHOWA (Japan)
Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan)
Aichi Steel (Japan)
TPR (Japan)
Sona Group (India)
Zhejiang Wanliyang (China)
Univance (Japan)
Nittan Valve (Japan)
Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Metalart (Japan)
Motonic (Korea)
Ningbo Tianlong Electronics (China)
ILJIN (Korea)
Aarnika (India)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Gear Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Gear Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Spur Gear
1.2.3 Bevel Gear
1.2.4 Screw Gear
1.2.5 Miter Gear
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Gear Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Gear Production
2.1 Global Automotive Gear Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Gear Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Gear Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Gear Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Gear Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Gear Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Gear Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Gear Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Gear Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Gear Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Gear Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive Gear by Region (2023-2028)
