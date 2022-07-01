Global Automotive Gear Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Gear market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Gear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Spur Gear

Bevel Gear

Screw Gear

Miter Gear

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Company

A. BENEVENUTA & C (Italy)

A.M. GEARS (Italy)

ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

Eaton (USA)

GKN (UK)

NOK (Japan)

Linamar (Canada)

SHOWA (Japan)

Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan)

Aichi Steel (Japan)

TPR (Japan)

Sona Group (India)

Zhejiang Wanliyang (China)

Univance (Japan)

Nittan Valve (Japan)

Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Metalart (Japan)

Motonic (Korea)

Ningbo Tianlong Electronics (China)

ILJIN (Korea)

Aarnika (India)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

