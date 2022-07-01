Global Automotive GPS Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive GPS Parts market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive GPS Parts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Antenna
Tracking Devices
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
AISAN Technology (Japan)
Alps Electric (Japan)
Cellstar Industries (Japan)
FORTE (Japan)
Furuno Electric (Japan)
GENETEC (Japan)
Japan Radio (Japan)
JVC Kenwood (Japan)
Position (Japan)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive GPS Parts Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive GPS Parts Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Antenna
1.2.3 Tracking Devices
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive GPS Parts Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive GPS Parts Production
2.1 Global Automotive GPS Parts Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive GPS Parts Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive GPS Parts Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive GPS Parts Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive GPS Parts Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive GPS Parts Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive GPS Parts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive GPS Parts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive GPS Parts Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive GPS Parts Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive GPS Parts Sales by Region (2017-2022)
