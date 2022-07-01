Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Heat Treatment market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Heat Treatment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Solution Heat Treatment
Solution Annealing
Water Quench
Polymer / Glycol Quench
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
Bosch (Germany)
Continental (Germany)
ThyssenKrupp (Germany)
Denso (Japan)
ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)
Magna International (Canada)
Aisin Seiki (Japan)
Hyundai Mobis (Korea)
Valeo Group (France)
Eaton (USA)
Schaeffler (Germany)
Mahle (Germany)
JTEKT (Japan)
GKN (UK)
BorgWarner (USA)
Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)
Tenneco (USA)
Knorr-Bremse (Germany)
Dana (USA)
TVS Group (India)
Hyundai WIA (Korea)
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA)
NHK Spring (Japan)
Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)
Mando (Korea)
Linamar (Canada)
Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan)
CIE Automotive (Spain)
GAC Component (China)
Brembo (Italy)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solution Heat Treatment
1.2.3 Solution Annealing
1.2.4 Water Quench
1.2.5 Polymer / Glycol Quench
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Automotive Heat Treatment Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Automotive Heat Treatment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Automotive Heat Treatment Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Automotive Heat Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Automotive Heat Treatment Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Automotive Heat Treatment Industry Trends
2.3.2 Automotive Heat Treatment Market Drivers
2.3.3 Automotive Heat Treatment Market Challenges
2.3.4 Automotive Heat Treatment Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Heat Treatment Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Heat Treatment Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Gl
