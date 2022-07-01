Global Automotive Heaters Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Heaters market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Heaters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fuel Heaters

Air Heaters

Blow-by Heaters

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Company

BorgWarner (USA)

Daiwa Radiator Group (Japan)

Denso (Japan)

Eberspaecher Mikuni Climate Control Systems (Japan)

Fawer Automotive Parts (China)

Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components (China)

Hanon Systems (Korea)

J. Eberspaecher (Germany)

Japan Climate Systems (Japan)

MAHLE (Germany)

Mikuni Group (Japan)

Sanden Holdings (Japan)

SANYOH (Japan)

Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical (SAAE) (China)

Valeo Group (France)

Webasto (Germany)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Heaters Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Heaters Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Fuel Heaters

1.2.3 Air Heaters

1.2.4 Blow-by Heaters

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Heaters Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Heaters Production

2.1 Global Automotive Heaters Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Heaters Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Heaters Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Heaters Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Heaters Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Automotive Heaters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Heaters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive Heaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive Heaters Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Automotive Heaters Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Automotive Heaters Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive Heaters by Region (2023-20

