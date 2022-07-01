Global Automotive Hose Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Hose market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Hose market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Stainless Steel Type

Copper Type

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Company

Continental (Germany)

Bridgestone (Japan)

Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan)

Eaton (USA)

JTEKT (Japan)

Parker-Hannifin (USA)

Hitachi Metals (Japan)

Toyoda Gosei (Japan)

TVS Group (India)

Yokohama Rubber (Japan)

HUTCHINSON (France)

Sumitomo Riko (Japan)

Cooper-Standard Holdings (USA)

Trelleborg (Sweden)

Visteon (USA)

Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts (China)

Inoac (Japan)

Hwaseung (Korea)

Nichirin (Japan)

Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components (China)

Pyung Hwa Industrial (Korea)

Kinugawa Rubber Industrial (Japan)

MAHLE (Germany)

A. Kayser Automotive Systems (Germany)

Aalflex Gotha (Germany)

ACC LA JONCHERE (France)

AnVa Polytech (Sweden)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Hose Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Hose Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Stainless Steel Type

1.2.3 Copper Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Hose Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Hose Production

2.1 Global Automotive Hose Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Hose Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Hose Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Hose Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Hose Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Automotive Hose Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Hose Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive Hose Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive Hose Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Automotive Hose Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Automotive Hose Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive Hose by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Automotive Hose Revenue by Re

