Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Hot Forged Parts market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Hot Forged Parts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Carbon Steel Type
Aluminum Type
Titanium Type
Copper Type
others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
ThyssenKrupp (Germany)
ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)
Aisin Seiki (Japan)
Hyundai Mobis (Korea)
Cummins (USA)
Eaton (USA)
Toyota Industries (Japan)
JTEKT (Japan)
GKN (UK)
Magneti Marelli (Italy)
BorgWarner (USA)
Hitachi (Japan)
TVS Group (India)
JATCO (Japan)
American Axle & Manufacturing (USA)
Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)
Linamar (Canada)
GAC Component (China)
KYB (Japan)
Martinrea International (Canada)
SeAH Besteel (Korea)
SHOWA (Japan)
FAW Jiefang Automotive (China)
Kalyani Group (India)
Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China)
Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan)
Aichi Steel (Japan)
Tower International (USA)
Wanxiang Qianchao (China)
Anand Automotive (India)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carbon Steel Type
1.2.3 Aluminum Type
1.2.4 Titanium Type
1.2.5 Copper Type
1.2.6 others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Industry Trends
2.3.2 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Drivers
2.3.3 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Challenges
2.3.4 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Hot Forged Parts Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Hot Forged Parts Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
