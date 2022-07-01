Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Image Recognition Camera market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Image Recognition Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
2-D Cameras
3-D Cameras
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
Aptiv (USA)
Autoliv (Sweden)
Bosch (Germany)
Continental (Germany)
Denso (Japan)
Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)
Hyundai Mobis (Korea)
Leopold Kostal (Germany)
Magna International (Canada)
Mando (Korea)
Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
Nidec Elesys (Japan)
Panasonic (Japan)
Valeo Group (France)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Image Recognition Camera Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2-D Cameras
1.2.3 3-D Cameras
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Production
2.1 Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Image Recognition Camera Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2
