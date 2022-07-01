Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Moulding Machine
Foundry Equipment
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Machinery
Shipbuilding
Power Generation and Electricity
Others
By Company
Inductotherm
Buhler
Norican
L.K Group
Sinto
Toshiba
Wheelabrator
DISA Group
Yizumi
Frech
ABP
UBE
Otto Junker
Baoding Well
Pangborn
ALD
Kunkel Wagner
Agtos
TOYO
Guannan
Suzhou Suzhu Foundry Machinery
Suzhou Sanji
Ziheng Hengteer
Rosler
Ningbo Dongfang
Scoval Fondarc
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Moulding Machine
1.2.3 Foundry Equipment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Machinery
1.3.5 Shipbuilding
1.3.6 Power Generation and Electricity
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Production
2.1 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipmen
