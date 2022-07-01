Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Moulding Machine

Foundry Equipment

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery

Shipbuilding

Power Generation and Electricity

Others

By Company

Inductotherm

Buhler

Norican

L.K Group

Sinto

Toshiba

Wheelabrator

DISA Group

Yizumi

Frech

ABP

UBE

Otto Junker

Baoding Well

Pangborn

ALD

Kunkel Wagner

Agtos

TOYO

Guannan

Suzhou Suzhu Foundry Machinery

Suzhou Sanji

Ziheng Hengteer

Rosler

Ningbo Dongfang

Scoval Fondarc

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Moulding Machine

1.2.3 Foundry Equipment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Machinery

1.3.5 Shipbuilding

1.3.6 Power Generation and Electricity

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Production

2.1 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Moulding Machines and Foundry Equipmen

