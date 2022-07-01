Global Travel Medical Service Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Travel Medical Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Travel Medical Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Heavy Medical Mode
Light Medical Model
Comprehensive Health Care
Segment by Application
Cosmetic Medicine
Disease Treatment
Other
By Company
Manor Medical Center
Saint Lucia Consulting
Concord Healthcare Consulting
L'AVION
Hopenoah
Ctrip International
Medretreat International
Icheckworld
Traveler's Medical Service
UCLH
Passport Health
Travel Medicine & Vaccination Centre
e7 Health
EvergreenHealth
Global Travel Plus
World Travel Care
GMS (Group Medical Services)
International Medical Services
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Travel Medical Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Heavy Medical Mode
1.2.3 Light Medical Model
1.2.4 Comprehensive Health Care
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Travel Medical Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cosmetic Medicine
1.3.3 Disease Treatment
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Travel Medical Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Travel Medical Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Travel Medical Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Travel Medical Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Travel Medical Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Travel Medical Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Travel Medical Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Travel Medical Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Travel Medical Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Travel Medical Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Travel Medical Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Travel Medical Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Travel Medical Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
