Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile(LVT)
Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile(LVT)
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
By Company
Tarkett
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
NOX Corporation
LG Hausys
Congoleum
Mohawk
Gerflor
Forbo
Beaulieu
RiL
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Karndean
Parterre
Snmo LVT
Hailide New Material
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile(LVT)
1.2.3 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile(LVT)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Production
2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS
