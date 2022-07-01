Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile(LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile(LVT)

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

By Company

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile(LVT)

1.2.3 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile(LVT)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Production

2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and LVT Floorings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS

