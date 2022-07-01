Global Automotive LSI Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive LSI market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive LSI market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Analog Integrated Circuits
Digital Integrated Circuits
Digital/Analog Hybrid Integrated Circuits
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
AIzu Fujitsu Semiconductor (Japan)
Asahi Kasei (Japan)
Fujitsu (Japan)
Hagiwara Electronics (Japan)
Hiji High-Tech (Japan)
Japan Semiconductor (Japan)
Kyushu Denshi (Japan)
MegaChips (Japan)
MIE Fujitsu Semiconductor (Japan)
Nippon Pulse Motor (Japan)
Panasonic (Japan)
Renesas Electronics (Japan)
Rohm (Japan)
Saga Electronics (Japan)
SEIKO NPC (Japan)
Sharp (Japan)
Sony Semiconductor Solutions (Japan)
Tamagawa Denki (Japan)
TDK (Japan)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive LSI Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive LSI Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Analog Integrated Circuits
1.2.3 Digital Integrated Circuits
1.2.4 Digital/Analog Hybrid Integrated Circuits
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive LSI Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive LSI Production
2.1 Global Automotive LSI Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive LSI Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive LSI Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive LSI Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive LSI Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive LSI Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive LSI Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive LSI Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive LSI Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive LSI Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive LSI Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive LSI by Region (2023-2028)
