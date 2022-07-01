Global Concrete Volute Pumps Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Concrete Volute Pumps market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Volute Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single Stage Volute Pumps
Multistage Volute Pumps
Segment by Application
Irrigation
Chemical
Desalination
Building
Other
By Company
Kubota Pump
Shanghai Kai Quan Pump (Group)
Sulzer
Watson-Marlow
GRUNDFOS Holding
Kirloskar Brothers
Watson-Marlow
Gardner Denver
Flowserve
Honda Kiko
WPIL
Andritz
Sulzer
Kaiquan Group
Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Concrete Volute Pumps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Stage Volute Pumps
1.2.3 Multistage Volute Pumps
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Irrigation
1.3.3 Chemical
1.3.4 Desalination
1.3.5 Building
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Production
2.1 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Concrete Volute Pumps Sales by Region (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Concrete Volute Pumps Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition