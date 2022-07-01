Global Single-use Medical Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Single-use Medical Devices market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Single-use Medical Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Injection and Infusion
Wound Care
Blood and Dialysis
Medical Implanting Material
Disposable Clothing
Incontinence Supplies
Surgical Supplies
Segment by Application
Home Healthcare & Nursing Home
Hospitals & Other Medical Institutions
Others
By Company
Johnson & Johnson
Baxter
Fresenius
Boston Scientific
Medtronic
BD
3M
Terumo Corporation
B. Braun
Smith & Nephew
Abbott
Novartis
ConvaTec
Vernacare
Medline
Teleflex
Halyard Health
Nitto Medical
Coloplast
Smiths Group
Weigao
BSN Medical
Lohmann & Rauscher
Ansell
Pelican Feminine Healthcare
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Single-use Medical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Injection and Infusion
1.2.3 Wound Care
1.2.4 Blood and Dialysis
1.2.5 Medical Implanting Material
1.2.6 Disposable Clothing
1.2.7 Incontinence Supplies
1.2.8 Surgical Supplies
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Single-use Medical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Healthcare & Nursing Home
1.3.3 Hospitals & Other Medical Institutions
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Single-use Medical Devices Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Single-use Medical Devices Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Single-use Medical Devices Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Single-use Medical Devices Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Single-use Medical Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Single-use Medical Devices Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Single-use Medical Devices Industry Trends
2.3.2 Single-use Medical Devices Market Drivers
2.3.3 Single-use Medical Devices Market Challenges
2.3.4 Single-use Medical Devices Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
