Global Single-Use Surgical Gowns Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Single-Use Surgical Gowns market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Single-Use Surgical Gowns market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PP Non-woven Material
SMS Non-woven Material
Other
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Labs
Others
By Company
3M Health Care
C.R. Bard
Cardinal Health
Halyard Health
Hartmann
Johnson & Johnson
Lohmann & Rauscher
Medline
Molnlycke
Stryker
Welmed Inc
Biolife
Ecolab/Microtek
Henry Schein
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Single-Use Surgical Gowns Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Single-Use Surgical Gowns Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PP Non-woven Material
1.2.3 SMS Non-woven Material
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Single-Use Surgical Gowns Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Labs
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Single-Use Surgical Gowns Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Single-Use Surgical Gowns Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single-Use Surgical Gowns Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Single-Use Surgical Gowns Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Single-Use Surgical Gowns Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Single-Use Surgical Gowns by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Single-Use Surgical Gowns Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Single-Use Surgical Gowns Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Single-Use Surgical Gowns Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Single-Use Surgical Gowns Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 G
