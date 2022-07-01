Global Solvent-based Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Solvent-based Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solvent-based Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyurethane (PU)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-solventbased-adhesives-2028-559

Styrenic Block

Ethyl Vinly Acetate (EVA)

Segment by Application

Paper and Packaging

Building and Construction

Woodworking

Automotive and Transportation

By Company

Henkel

Sika

Bostik

RPM International

KCC

H.B. Fuller

3M

Illinois Tool Works

Avery Dennison

Huntsman International

DowDuPont

Ashland

MAPEI

Akzo Nobel

Permabond

Dymax

LORD

Delo Industrie Klebstoffe

Franklin International

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-solventbased-adhesives-2028-559

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solvent-based Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polyurethane (PU)

1.2.3 Styrenic Block

1.2.4 Ethyl Vinly Acetate (EVA)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Paper and Packaging

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Woodworking

1.3.5 Automotive and Transportation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Production

2.1 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Sales by Region

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-solventbased-adhesives-2028-559

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Global Solvent Flocking Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Solvent Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

