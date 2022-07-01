Global Solvent-based Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Solvent-based Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solvent-based Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyurethane (PU)
Styrenic Block
Ethyl Vinly Acetate (EVA)
Segment by Application
Paper and Packaging
Building and Construction
Woodworking
Automotive and Transportation
By Company
Henkel
Sika
Bostik
RPM International
KCC
H.B. Fuller
3M
Illinois Tool Works
Avery Dennison
Huntsman International
DowDuPont
Ashland
MAPEI
Akzo Nobel
Permabond
Dymax
LORD
Delo Industrie Klebstoffe
Franklin International
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solvent-based Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyurethane (PU)
1.2.3 Styrenic Block
1.2.4 Ethyl Vinly Acetate (EVA)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paper and Packaging
1.3.3 Building and Construction
1.3.4 Woodworking
1.3.5 Automotive and Transportation
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Solvent-based Adhesives Sales by Region
