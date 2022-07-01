Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Contract Research Organizations
Business Processing Outsourcing
In-House
Contract Outsourcing
Segment by Application
Pre-marketing Services
Post-marketing Services
By Company
Accenture
Clinquest Group B.V
Cognizant
LabCorp
IBM
ArisGlobal
ICON
ITClinical
iMEDGlobal
Foresight Group International AG
TAKE Solutions
PAREXEL
BioClinica
Wipro
United BioSource
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Contract Research Organizations
1.2.3 Business Processing Outsourcing
1.2.4 In-House
1.2.5 Contract Outsourcing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pre-marketing Services
1.3.3 Post-marketing Services
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Pharmacovigilance
