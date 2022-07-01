Global Zinc Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Zinc market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zinc market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pure Zinc
Zinc Alloy
Others
Segment by Application
Ship
Car
Bridge
Other
By Company
Korea Zinc Group
Nyrstar
Hindustan
Glencore Xstrata
Nexa Resources
Boliden
Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals
Teck
China Minmetals Corp
Noranda Income Fund
Rotometals
Minera Shouxin Peru
Compania Minera Milpo
Zincore Metals
Deutenberg
HATTLER & Sohn GmbH
U.S. Zinc
Ney Metals?Alloys
Chelyabinsk Electrolytic Zinc Plant
EKMEKCIOGULLARI
Accurate Perforating
AirMetals Inc
Clark Perforating
Fairview Architectural
RotoMetals
Umicore Technical Materials
Aldon Corporation
Eljen Technology
All-Chemie
Rheinzink
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Zinc Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Zinc Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pure Zinc
1.2.3 Zinc Alloy
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Zinc Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Ship
1.3.3 Car
1.3.4 Bridge
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Zinc Production
2.1 Global Zinc Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Zinc Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Zinc Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Zinc Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Zinc Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Zinc Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Zinc Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Zinc Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Zinc Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Zinc Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Zinc Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Zinc by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Zinc Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Zinc Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Zinc Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middl
