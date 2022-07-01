Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Energy Storage (EES) in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electrical Energy Storage (EES) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Physical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical Energy Storage (EES) include LG Chem, NEC, NGK, Toshiba, Samsung SDI, BYD, Primus and Beacon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electrical Energy Storage (EES) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Physical
Electromegnetic
Chemical
Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Military
Others
Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrical Energy Storage (EES) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrical Energy Storage (EES) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrical Energy Storage (EES) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electrical Energy Storage (EES) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LG Chem
NEC
NGK
Toshiba
Samsung SDI
BYD
Primus
Beacon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrical Energy Storag
