Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation in global, including the following market information:
Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Open Cycle Gas Turbine(OCGT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation include Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, MJB International, Siemens AG, General Electric(GE), PW Power Systems, Solar Turbines Incorporated, Dresser-Rand and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Open Cycle Gas Turbine(OCGT)
Combined Cycle Gas Turbine(CCGT)
Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Other
Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd
MJB International
Siemens AG
General Electric(GE)
PW Power Systems
Solar Turbines Incorporated
Dresser-Rand
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MAN Diesel & Turbo SE
OPRA Technologies AS
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Wood Group
Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC
EthosEnergy
NYE Thermodynamics Corporation
Urban Green Energy
Enercon GmbH
International Aero Engines AG
Suzlon Energy Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas Turbine El
