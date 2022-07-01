Industrial Smart Grid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Smart Grid in Global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Smart Grid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Smart Grid include ABB, Siemens, Cisco, Belden, Deutsche Telekom, Microchip Technology Inc., Itron, Fujitsu and GE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Smart Grid companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Smart Grid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Hardware

Service

Global Industrial Smart Grid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Mining

Manufacturing Industry

Building Automation

Other Application

Global Industrial Smart Grid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Smart Grid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Smart Grid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Siemens

Cisco

Belden

Deutsche Telekom

Microchip Technology Inc.

Itron

Fujitsu

GE

Huawei

Schneider Electric

Landis+GYR

Aclara Technologies

Open Systems International

International Business Machines Corporation

Wipro Limited

Oracle Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Smart Grid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Smart Grid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Smart Grid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Smart Grid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Smart Grid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Smart Grid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Industrial Smart Grid Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Smart Grid Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Smart Grid Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Smart Grid Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

