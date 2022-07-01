Industrial Smart Grid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Smart Grid in Global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Smart Grid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Smart Grid include ABB, Siemens, Cisco, Belden, Deutsche Telekom, Microchip Technology Inc., Itron, Fujitsu and GE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Smart Grid companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Smart Grid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Hardware
Service
Global Industrial Smart Grid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Mining
Manufacturing Industry
Building Automation
Other Application
Global Industrial Smart Grid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Smart Grid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Smart Grid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Siemens
Cisco
Belden
Deutsche Telekom
Microchip Technology Inc.
Itron
Fujitsu
GE
Huawei
Schneider Electric
Landis+GYR
Aclara Technologies
Open Systems International
International Business Machines Corporation
Wipro Limited
Oracle Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Smart Grid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Smart Grid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Smart Grid Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Smart Grid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Smart Grid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Smart Grid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Smart Grid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Industrial Smart Grid Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Smart Grid Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Smart Grid Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Smart Grid Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
