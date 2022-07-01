Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) is a third-generation Fuel Cell, an all-solid chemical power generator that converts the chemical energy stored in the Fuel and oxidizer directly into electricity at medium and high temperatures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) market was valued at 364.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 607.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) include Adelan, Atrex Energy, Bloom Energy, Ceres Power, Convion, Delphi Automotive, Elcogen, FuelCell Energy and Versa Power Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

