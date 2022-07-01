Uncategorized

Global Electric Diversion Valve Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Electric Diversion Valve market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Diversion Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cast Iron Material

 

Stainless Steel Material

 

Other

Segment by Application

Food and Drinks

Construction

Medicine Field

Chemical Industrial

Others

By Company

GEA

Coperion

FLSmidth

DMN-Westinghouse

Salina Vortex

Britton Procol Valves

Donaldson Company

The SchuF Group

KICE

Pelletron Corporation

Schenck Process

Bezares

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Diversion Valve Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Diversion Valve Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cast Iron Material
1.2.3 Stainless Steel Material
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Diversion Valve Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Drinks
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Medicine Field
1.3.5 Chemical Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electric Diversion Valve Production
2.1 Global Electric Diversion Valve Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electric Diversion Valve Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electric Diversion Valve Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electric Diversion Valve Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electric Diversion Valve Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electric Diversion Valve Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electric Diversion Valve Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electric Diversion Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electric Diversion Valve Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electric Diversion Valve Sales by Reg

 

