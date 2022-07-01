Global Electric Diversion Valve Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electric Diversion Valve market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Diversion Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cast Iron Material
Stainless Steel Material
Other
Segment by Application
Food and Drinks
Construction
Medicine Field
Chemical Industrial
Others
By Company
GEA
Coperion
FLSmidth
DMN-Westinghouse
Salina Vortex
Britton Procol Valves
Donaldson Company
The SchuF Group
KICE
Pelletron Corporation
Schenck Process
Bezares
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Diversion Valve Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Diversion Valve Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cast Iron Material
1.2.3 Stainless Steel Material
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Diversion Valve Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Drinks
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Medicine Field
1.3.5 Chemical Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electric Diversion Valve Production
2.1 Global Electric Diversion Valve Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electric Diversion Valve Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electric Diversion Valve Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electric Diversion Valve Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electric Diversion Valve Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electric Diversion Valve Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electric Diversion Valve Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electric Diversion Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electric Diversion Valve Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electric Diversion Valve Sales by Reg
