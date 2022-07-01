Global Cable Car & Ropeways Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Cable transportation systems includes cables, to travel from one end to another, especially at high altitudes places. Ropeways are generally used as a public transportation systems for carrying goods & passengers in cities as well as in mountain areas.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cable Car & Ropeways in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global cable car & ropeway market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. This market growth is attributed to increasing adoption of cable cars & ropeways in tourism industry to attract more customer base, introduction of cable cars in public transport, steady growth of material handling industry where ropeways & cable cars are used for transit, and introduction of technologically advanced products by key market players.

The worldwide market for Cable Car & Ropeways is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.4% over the next five years, will reach 5130 million US$ in 2027, from 2690 million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group

Leitner S.p.A

POMA Group

Bartholet Maschinenbau AG (BMF)

Nippon Cable Co., Ltd

Damodar Ropeways & Infra Ltd

Bullwheel International Cable Car Corp

Vergokan

Dubrovnik cable cars

Kreischberg

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Aerial Tramways

Chairlifts

Gondola

Surface Lift

Material Ropeways

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tourism

Public Transportation

Material Handling

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cable Car & Ropeways Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Aerial Tramways

1.2.2 Chairlifts

1.2.3 Gondola

1.2.4 Surface Lift

1.2.5 Material Ropeways

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Tourism

1.3.2 Public Transportation

1.3.3 Material Handling

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlo

