Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Synthetic Industrial Wax market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Industrial Wax market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Cosmetics Grade
Segment by Application
Candle
Cosmetics
Packaging
Pharmaceutical
Adhesive & Sealant
Others
By Company
Sasol
The Blayson Group
Indian Oil Corporation
Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Sonneborn
International Group
Koster Keunen
Kerax Limited
Iberceras Specialties
H & R South Africa
Cirebelle Fine Chemicals
Matchem ? Specialty Waxes & Inspired Blends
The Darent Wax Company
Royal Dutch Shell
Asian Oil
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Industrial Wax Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.4 Cosmetics Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Candle
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.3.4 Packaging
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical
1.3.6 Adhesive & Sealant
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Synthetic Industrial Wax Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Synthetic Industrial
