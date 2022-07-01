2022 Global Power Converter and Inverter Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Power Converter and Inverter market was valued at 197.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Converters and inverters are electrical devices that convert current. Converters convert the voltage of an electric device, usually alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC). On the other hand, inverters convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC).In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Power Converter/Inverter in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Power Converter/Inverter. Increasing of metalworking field expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on nonclinical field industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Power Converter/Inverter will drive growth in Asia markets.

By Market Verdors:

Bestek

NFA

Cobra

Kisae Technology

Rally

Energizer

Duracell

Meind

Stanley

Exeltech

Cotek

Samlex

Power Bright

Go Power

Wagan Tech

Magnum Energy

WEHO

Erayak

By Types:

12V Power Converter

24V Power Converter

48V and Above

By Applications:

Car Appliances

Outdoor Application

